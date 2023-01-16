JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Invests $191,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,578.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone Stock Up 0.2 %

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $22,691,045 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,368.88. 6,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,478. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,457.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,305.28.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

