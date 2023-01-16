JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $179,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after buying an additional 292,766 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after buying an additional 725,606 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,648,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after buying an additional 363,641 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $255.85. 14,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.59 and a 200 day moving average of $243.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.