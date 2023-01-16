JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,793 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 70,006 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.05. 652,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,748,078. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

