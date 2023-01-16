JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,210 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.53. 174,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,078. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41.

