JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Buys 136,759 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,759 shares during the quarter. Global Ship Lease comprises 1.0% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd owned 0.99% of Global Ship Lease worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,112 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 91.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,509,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,930,000 after purchasing an additional 722,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 123.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 234,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 45.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GSL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.70. 10,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,544. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $650.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.43 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

