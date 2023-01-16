JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC cut Petro Rio from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Petro Rio Price Performance

Shares of PTRRY stock opened at 6.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 4.86. Petro Rio has a 1 year low of 6.63 and a 1 year high of 6.63.

Petro Rio Company Profile

Petro Rio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

