Joystick (JOY) Price Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

Joystick (JOY) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $32.22 million and approximately $45,220.68 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joystick has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00031127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00041646 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004678 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00018271 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00232139 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.15818215 USD and is down -12.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $44,240.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

