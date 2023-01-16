Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.28) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

JSG traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 100.20 ($1.22). The company had a trading volume of 712,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,197. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.48. Johnson Service Group has a 1-year low of GBX 69 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 167 ($2.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £439.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,012.00.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

