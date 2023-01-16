Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,180 ($26.56).

JMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.15) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,350 ($28.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.02) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.68) to GBX 2,150 ($26.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,147 ($26.16) per share, with a total value of £386.46 ($470.83).

JMAT opened at GBX 2,218 ($27.02) on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 22 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,536 ($30.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 1,430.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,109 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,036.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 49.68%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

