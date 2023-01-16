Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JCTCF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75.

Jewett-Cameron Trading ( NASDAQ:JCTCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

