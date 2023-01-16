Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

TER has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.20.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $97.44 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $164.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.00.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Teradyne by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

