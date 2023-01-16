JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JAKK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JAKKS Pacific to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $20.68 on Thursday. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $201.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.36 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 74.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific



JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

