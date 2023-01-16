J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Makes New $13.24 Million Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,151,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,243,000. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up about 2.0% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,859,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $7,035,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.14. 582,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,648,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

