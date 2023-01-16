J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Condire Management LP lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,209,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after buying an additional 2,160,507 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,276,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,441 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 717,466 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 435,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 342,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAM traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.71. 39,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,167. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.