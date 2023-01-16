iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after buying an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,332,000 after buying an additional 888,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after buying an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.17. The company had a trading volume of 158,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,167. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.91. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

