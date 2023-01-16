iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s 6th Largest Position

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $400.37 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $467.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.36.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

