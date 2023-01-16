iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 929.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 688,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,683,000 after acquiring an additional 772,050 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $187.05 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $214.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.96 and its 200-day moving average is $179.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

