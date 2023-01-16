iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Increased by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $219.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.33. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $257.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.