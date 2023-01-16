iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,593 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $40,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,662 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.39. The stock had a trading volume of 684,413 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average is $115.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

