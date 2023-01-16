iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lessened by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $24,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $285,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $41.30. 1,643,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,057,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

