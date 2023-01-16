iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lowered by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $70.53. 1,924,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,561,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $79.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

