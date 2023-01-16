iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Boosted by Cim LLC

Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,467. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $106.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average is $94.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

