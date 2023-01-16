iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 1,189.4% from the December 31st total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,579,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.86. 142,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,789. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $41.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.531 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.