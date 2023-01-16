iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 1,189.4% from the December 31st total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,579,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.86. 142,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,789. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $41.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.531 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
