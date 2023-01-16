iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $136.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $139.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

