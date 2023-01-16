iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $33,439,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 133,026.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,075,000 after acquiring an additional 274,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 902.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 190,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 171,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 856,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,693,000 after acquiring an additional 163,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $136.23 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $139.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

