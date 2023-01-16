Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) versus First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Head to Head Contrast

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Advantage and Iota Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $712.29 million 2.86 $16.05 million $0.39 34.41 Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 7.39% 13.14% 7.91% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares First Advantage and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.6% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Advantage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Advantage and Iota Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 4 2 0 2.33 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Advantage presently has a consensus price target of $14.13, indicating a potential upside of 5.25%. Given First Advantage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Summary

First Advantage beats Iota Communications on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Iota Communications

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. It also provides energy conservation solutions. The company operates through Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. In addition, the company offers delphi360, a wireless connectivity and data analytics platform to integrate with devices and sensors, as well as provides BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers information from sensor connectivity. Further, it provides IoT-based LED and smart lighting. Additionally, it offers smart building solutions, a platform for data management. Furthermore, the company serves healthcare, commercial real estate, education, utility, retail, and manufacturing industries; and city and municipals. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

