Invitoken Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Invitoken token can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00007599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $37,512.65 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00435420 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,493.53 or 0.30563277 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00758254 BTC.

Invitoken’s genesis date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

