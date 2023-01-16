Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 16th (AAV, CCA, CIGI, EMN, HUN, KEL, NVA, PEY, QXT, SNC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 16th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$14.00.

Get Advantage Energy Ltd alerts:

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI)

was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.00.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$16.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$17.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.35) price target on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Totally (LON:TLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.85) price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.