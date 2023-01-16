Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 16th (AAV, CCA, CIGI, EMN, HUN, KEL, NVA, PEY, QXT, SNC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 16th:
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$14.00.
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.00.
NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$16.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$17.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Quixant (LON:QXT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.35) price target on the stock.
SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
Totally (LON:TLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.85) price target on the stock.
