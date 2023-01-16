Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 16th (AAV, CCA, CIGI, EMN, HUN, KEL, NVA, PEY, QXT, SNC)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 16th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$14.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.00.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$16.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$17.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.35) price target on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Totally (LON:TLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.85) price target on the stock.

