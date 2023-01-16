Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,972 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,874,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,955,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,524,000 after buying an additional 520,440 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $63,138,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 162.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after buying an additional 191,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.07. 177,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,833. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.74.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.