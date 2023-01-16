Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the December 31st total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco Global Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of PIO stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.43. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $40.75.

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Global Water ETF

About Invesco Global Water ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,542,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 824.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 200,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

