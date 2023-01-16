Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the December 31st total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco Global Water ETF Price Performance
Shares of PIO stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.43. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $40.75.
Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Global Water ETF
About Invesco Global Water ETF
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
Read More
