Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, an increase of 443.2% from the December 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,744. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

