Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,119,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482,633 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $122,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP opened at $20.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

