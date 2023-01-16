inSure DeFi Market Capitalization Achieves $62.17 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $62.17 million and $1.07 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00030763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00042123 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018131 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00231986 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000806 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

SURE is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00238855 USD and is up 8.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $940,489.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.