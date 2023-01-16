Insider Selling: Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Sells C$23,625.00 in Stock

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$23,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,844,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,059,039.50.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Christopher Ross Anderson sold 180,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$23,400.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 1,000,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 200,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$9,520.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Christopher Ross Anderson sold 397,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$19,850.00.

Ximen Mining stock opened at C$0.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.46. Ximen Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$16.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.96.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

