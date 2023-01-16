Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $2,091,120.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $2,091,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,980.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $261.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.45. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

