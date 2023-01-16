Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $2,091,120.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $2,091,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,980.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ UTHR opened at $261.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.45. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
