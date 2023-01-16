Insider Selling: Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW) Senior Officer Sells C$46,195.75 in Stock

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jeremy Stephen Gary Fowden sold 2,156 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.43, for a total transaction of C$46,195.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,270,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,219,795.55.

Jeremy Stephen Gary Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Jeremy Stephen Gary Fowden sold 9,550 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.43, for a total transaction of C$204,624.03.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of PRMW stock opened at C$20.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.77. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.66 and a 52 week high of C$21.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.59.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

