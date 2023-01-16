Insider Selling: On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Insider Sells £22,987.36 in Stock

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) insider Shaun Morton sold 13,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.14), for a total transaction of £22,987.36 ($28,006.04).

Shaun Morton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Shaun Morton sold 30,766 shares of On the Beach Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.84), for a total transaction of £46,456.66 ($56,599.24).

On the Beach Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTB stock opened at GBX 174 ($2.12) on Monday. On the Beach Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.80 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 316 ($3.85). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £289.29 million and a PE ratio of -15.68.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

