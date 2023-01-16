Insider Buying: Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU) Insider Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU – Get Rating) insider Brian Johnson purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.42 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$855,500.00 ($590,000.00).

Brian Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Brian Johnson acquired 765,000 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$25,245.00 ($17,410.34).

On Thursday, December 15th, Brian Johnson bought 600,000 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,800.00 ($15,724.14).

On Thursday, December 8th, Brian Johnson acquired 250,000 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.84 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of A$959,000.00 ($661,379.31).

On Wednesday, November 9th, Brian Johnson bought 115,675 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,858.35 ($3,350.59).

Antilles Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Antilles Gold

Antilles Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and silver properties. Its flagship project is the La Demajagua gold/silver project located on the Isle of Youth, Cubal. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Gold Limited and changed its name to Antilles Gold Limited in November 2020.

