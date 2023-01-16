IndiGG (INDI) Price Tops $0.11

IndiGG (INDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $30,188.67 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

