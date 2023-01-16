Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $842,010.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $842,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Inari Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NARI opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.64 and a beta of 1.21. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on NARI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
