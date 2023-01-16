Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $842,010.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $842,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.64 and a beta of 1.21. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NARI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

