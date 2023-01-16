Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.29.

Shares of PI opened at $123.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average of $95.35. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $129.02.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $176,884.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,885 shares in the company, valued at $31,370,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $176,884.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,885 shares in the company, valued at $31,370,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $221,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,414.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,613 shares of company stock valued at $58,339,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter valued at about $2,621,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 8.2% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter valued at about $3,688,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Impinj by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

