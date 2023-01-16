Immutable X Self Reported Market Cap Tops $335.40 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $335.40 million and approximately $23.51 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

