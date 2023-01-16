Immutable X Self Reported Market Cap Tops $335.40 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $335.40 million and approximately $23.51 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002896 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 71.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00430631 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.18 or 0.30416304 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.00886116 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.
Immutable X Token Trading
