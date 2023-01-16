IFG Advisors LLC Takes $644,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.14. The stock had a trading volume of 100,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,678. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $79.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

