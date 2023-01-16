IFG Advisors LLC Sells 873 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IFG Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $569,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.17. 68,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,300. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.66 and a 200 day moving average of $241.99.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

