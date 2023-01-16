IFG Advisors LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 4.0% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTAS traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $448.92. 17,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.97. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.