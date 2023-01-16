IFG Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $395,481,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $159,465,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,421 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $35.23. 4,354,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,895,809. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a market cap of $282.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

