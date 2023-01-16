IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 95 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Allstate Stock Up 1.4 %

Allstate stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.97. The stock had a trading volume of 34,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,244. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.44%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.