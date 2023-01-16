IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 95 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.44%.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
