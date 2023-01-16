IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 511 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $259.87.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

