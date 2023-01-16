Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Up 23.5%

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating) traded up 23.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 113,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 79,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Iconic Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.68 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73.

About Iconic Minerals

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

