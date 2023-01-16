Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading 17.9% Higher

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 17.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.50. 1,437,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,109,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 17.5 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of C$488.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45.
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should These Warren Buffet Picks Be Part of Your Portfolio?
- Conagra Upholds the Elasticity of Its Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.