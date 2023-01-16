Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading 17.9% Higher

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 17.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.50. 1,437,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,109,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 17.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of C$488.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45.

Hut 8 Mining ( TSE:HUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

